Grovetown city council candidates discuss their plans for the growing city

Grovetown was busier today as residents were in and out of polls. Although each candidate had a list of their own initiatives they’d like to see put in place in, their overall goal seemed to be just for the city to become more modernized, city council members to be able to work together, and for citizens to be kept in the loop about what’s going on. The candidates listed included incumbents Sylvia Martin and Vickie Cook and newcomers Allen Transou, Deborah Fisher, and David Payne.

Mayor Jones says Grovetown needs the right city council to get them over a very serious hump the city is experiencing. “Grovetown is at a point where we need to move forward. We need to move through this forensic audit, through this federal investigation, and we need to start coordinating and working together in harmony on that bench as a council and a Mayor. And I do think that candidates Allen Transou and Sylvia Martin would be the two that would best suit that," says Mayor Gary Jones.

Mayor Jones says Allen Transou and Incumbent Sylvia Martin provide a cooperative mentality that the city of Grovetown needs. And that’s the reason rookie candidate Transou decided to run. “My main platform is bringing accountability, bringing a cooperative spirit to the city council and the Mayor. Presenting a posture and an attitude of cooperation where the city council and the Mayor get together and we work collectively to move the city forward. Then I began to look at myself and said either I’m a part of the problem or apart of the solution. So, I made the decision to be a part of the solution," says Allen Transou.

“Working on the ordinances. I want a committee formed. We have some ordinances that date back to the 1980s that are very outdated. We need to keep a close eye on our budget. I know right toward the end of the year we’ve trimmed a lot of the budget to meet the budget for 2017," says Incumbent Dr. Sylvia Martin.

Deborah Fisher says although she doesn’t hold much political experience, she would bring the accountability a council member needs to properly serve the community. “I think what’s going to make me stand out is addressing the issues and talking with the citizens. Because I believe that a city council member is not just a council member in their own right. I believe that a city council member is a city council member for the citizens of the city," says Deborah Fisher.

Fox 54 News Now reached out to Vickie Cook but did not hear back from her and could not get any contact information for David Payne. But the city of Grovetown is pleased to welcome their winning candidates: Incumbent Sylvia Martin and Deborah Fisher.

