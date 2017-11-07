Grovetown city council candidates discuss their plans for the growing city

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating the death of an Augusta man. Twenty-six-year-old Frederick Booker was shot multiple times at Heritage Apartments off Jackson Road at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect after a shooting at an Aiken apartment complex Thursday morning. At 8:35 a.m., officers were called to Colony Woods Apartments on Laurens Street NW for reports of shots fired in the area.More >>
Election results for the Nov. 7, 2017 elections in Aiken County.More >>
Grovetown was busier today as residents were in and out of polls. Although each candidate had a list of their own initiatives they’d like to see put in place in, their overall goal seemed to be just for the city to become more modernized, city council members to be able to work together, and for citizens to be kept in the loop about what’s going on.More >>
