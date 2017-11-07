Columbia County Nov. 7, 2017 election results - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County Nov. 7, 2017 election results

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Grovetown City Council

  • Vickie Keith Cook: 143 votes 12.37%
  • Deborah Fisher: 329 votes 28.46% WINNER
  • Sylvia Martin: 304 votes 26.3% WINNER
  • David W. Payne: 76 votes 6.57%
  • Allen L. Transou: 302 votes 26.12%

Harlem Mayor

  • Roxanna T. Whitaker: 346 votes 97.19% WINNER

Harlem City Council

  • Danny Bellavance: 205 votes 29.84% WINNER
  • Al Reeves: 198 votes 28.82%
  • John A. Thigpen: 279 votes 40.47% WINNER

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly