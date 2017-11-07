Aiken County Nov. 7, 2017 election results - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken County Nov. 7, 2017 election results

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

Aiken City Council District 5

  • Andrea Neira Gregory: 146

Aiken City Council District 6

  • Joann Tillman Hooper: 196 votes 31%
  • Ed Woltz: 434 votes 69% WINNER

Burnettown Town Council

  • James McIntosh: 25 votes 23%
  • Bryan Smith: 33 votes 31% WINNER
  • Coley Wilson: 47 votes 44% WINNER

Perry Town Council

  • Tony Eugene Thompson, Sr.: 
  • Sheila A. Young: 

Monetta Town Council

  • Charles F. Kneese, III: 7 votes 50%
  • Georgette Salters: 1 vote  7%
  • Nathan Shuler: 6 votes 43%

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly