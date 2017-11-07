Aiken County Nov. 7, 2017 election results

Grovetown was busier today as residents were in and out of polls. Although each candidate had a list of their own initiatives they’d like to see put in place in, their overall goal seemed to be just for the city to become more modernized, city council members to be able to work together, and for citizens to be kept in the loop about what’s going on.More >>
Although voting was off to a slow start in Aiken, it soon picked up. Democratic Nominee Joann Tilman Hooper and her opponent, Republican candidate Ed Holz, were on the ballot. Woltz ended up winning with 369 votes to Hooper's 159.
All you entrepreneurs listen up, Augusta's innovation center and technology incubator was given a huge grant from the Kauffman Foundation to fund startups in the CSRA.
