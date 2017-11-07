Clubhou.se to help launch start-ups in the CSRA

All you entrepreneurs listen up, Augusta's innovation center and technology incubator was given a huge grant from the Kauffman Foundation to fund start-ups in the CSRA. Out of 783 applicants the Clubhou.se was one of only seventeen grants awarded. Now they are searching for ten lucky entrepreneurs to help kick start.

Launching a start up can be difficult. Especially if you have no funds starting out. Well the Clubhou.se is hoping to help ten lucky up and coming entrepreneurs thanks to the Kaufmann grant. The grant will pay for their rent, food, and transportation while they work on their start ups.



"So the grant removes all of those barriers for them to live in a house with nine other entrepreneurs and get educated in what it takes to actually start a business and be able to launch it in twelve months.", says Grace Belangia, who is the Executive Director of the Clubhou.se.



Rebecca Vanloenen is an entrepreneur and has learned so much from the Clubhou.se. She was able to be apart of laying out the foundation of the grant.

It has been her experience that the Clubhou.se teaches foundational principles that are crucial in the beginning stages. "Augusta is being looked at as the next entrepreneur incubator. Silicone Valley is looking at us and different cities are looking to Augusta because of this boom. It is happening right now but in order for it to happen you've got to foster that environment."



The program will include classes to teach how to build a website, write business plans, and help identify their customers. Of course the ultimate goal is to keep these entrepreneurs in the area.



"We do not want them to think about going to another community and starting a business. We want them to think Augusta is an inclusive community and that they have people that will buy their products or services."



The Clubhouu.se will be taking applications until December. They are looking for uncommon start ups that are willing to take risk to be successful.

Link to application: https://startuplife.theclubhou.se/apply/

