Crews working to repair water main leak on Williamsburg St. in Aiken

All you entrepreneurs listen up, Augusta's innovation center and technology incubator was given a huge grant from the Kauffman Foundation to fund startups in the CSRA.More >>
All you entrepreneurs listen up, Augusta's innovation center and technology incubator was given a huge grant from the Kauffman Foundation to fund startups in the CSRA.More >>
The City of Aiken utility department is working to fix a water main leak. The leak is located on Williamsburg Street near Camellia Street. The water on Williamsburg Street is shut down between Camellia Street and Perry Park.More >>
The City of Aiken utility department is working to fix a water main leak. The leak is located on Williamsburg Street near Camellia Street. The water on Williamsburg Street is shut down between Camellia Street and Perry Park.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a female in connection to an incident at Walmart in Evans.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a female in connection to an incident at Walmart in Evans.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they say is responsible for a sexual assault and kidnapping. Christopher Brian Harmon...More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they say is responsible for a sexual assault and kidnapping. Christopher Brian Harmon...More >>
Aiken county school district leaders met to discuss the district’s school overcrowding issue. Aiken residents were open-minded but also expressed their concerns for having to rezone some of the student’s, especially those of Trolley’s Run. Another concern was the funding.More >>
Aiken county school district leaders met to discuss the district’s school overcrowding issue. Aiken residents were open-minded but also expressed their concerns for having to rezone some of the student’s, especially those of Trolley’s Run. Another concern was the funding.More >>