Crews working to repair water main leak on Williamsburg St. in Aiken

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The City of Aiken utility department is working to fix a water main leak.

The leak is located on Williamsburg Street near Camellia Street. The water on Williamsburg Street is shut down between Camellia Street and Perry Park. The water will be off for several hours while crews work to locate and repair the leak. a boil water advisory will be issued to houses affected by the leak once the water is turned back on.

