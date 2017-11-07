Woman wanted for theft from Evans Walmart - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Woman wanted for theft from Evans Walmart

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a female in connection to an incident at Walmart in Evans. The Sheriff's says the woman scanned $102.43 worth of merchandise at a self-checkout register but only paid $0.31 using a gift card. An employee confronted the woman but she left the store without paying. If you have any information about the incident please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. 

