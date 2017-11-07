Woman wanted for theft from Evans Walmart

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a female in connection to an incident at Walmart in Evans.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they say is responsible for a sexual assault and kidnapping. Christopher Brian Harmon...More >>
Aiken county school district leaders met to discuss the district’s school overcrowding issue. Aiken residents were open-minded but also expressed their concerns for having to rezone some of the student’s, especially those of Trolley’s Run. Another concern was the funding.More >>
Mayor Hardie Davis made his way around downtown talking about the future of Augusta. Starting with the Rotary Club of Augusta meeting at Enterprise Mill and ending at The Clubhouse on Telfair Street.More >>
