Man wanted for sexual assault and kidnapping captured

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they say is responsible for a sexual assault and kidnapping.

Christopher Brian Harmon surrendered himself at North Augusta Department of Public Safety Headquarters Nov. 5th around 2:24 p.m. On June 8th Aiken County Deputies responded to a local medical facility where a female victim said she had been held against her will, driven to an unknown location, and sexually assaulted. Harmon was wanted for a sexual assault, kidnapping, and carjacking. 

An investigation led deputies to be able to secure warrants and charge Harmon. He was taken into custody by Aiken County deputies without incident and booked into the Aiken County Detention Center. This is still an on-going investigation and information will be released as it becomes available.

