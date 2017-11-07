Man wanted for sexual assault and kidnapping captured

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they say is responsible for a sexual assault and kidnapping. Christopher Brian Harmon...More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they say is responsible for a sexual assault and kidnapping. Christopher Brian Harmon...More >>
Aiken county school district leaders met to discuss the district’s school overcrowding issue. Aiken residents were open-minded but also expressed their concerns for having to rezone some of the student’s, especially those of Trolley’s Run. Another concern was the funding.More >>
Aiken county school district leaders met to discuss the district’s school overcrowding issue. Aiken residents were open-minded but also expressed their concerns for having to rezone some of the student’s, especially those of Trolley’s Run. Another concern was the funding.More >>
Mayor Hardie Davis made his way around downtown talking about the future of Augusta. Starting with the Rotary Club of Augusta meeting at Enterprise Mill and ending at The Clubhouse on Telfair Street.More >>
Mayor Hardie Davis made his way around downtown talking about the future of Augusta. Starting with the Rotary Club of Augusta meeting at Enterprise Mill and ending at The Clubhouse on Telfair Street.More >>
One candidate who's looking to take the Governor's seat next year made a stop in the C-S-R-A on Friday. House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams came to talk with and hear the concerns of small business owners in our area. Abrams says the success of our small businesses is what separates Georgia from other states. It also can separate us from other counties in the state. "We've got parts of Georgia doing extraordinarily well but for too many communities they don't know how they don'...More >>
One candidate who's looking to take the Governor's seat next year made a stop in the C-S-R-A on Friday. House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams came to talk with and hear the concerns of small business owners in our area. Abrams says the success of our small businesses is what separates Georgia from other states. It also can separate us from other counties in the state. "We've got parts of Georgia doing extraordinarily well but for too many communities they don't know how they don'...More >>