Groundbreaking for new Aiken City Park scheduled

The City of Aiken and the Department of Parks and Recreation are coming together to celebrate the groundbreaking of the newest city park. This will be on November 13th at 4pm.

The groundbreaking for the new site is located at 1671 Columbia Highway N Aiken SC, 29801 and will include words from several City Council members, the Mayor, and Chair of the Recreation Commission.

Phase 1 of the park, a 2.5 million dollar project, will feature a number of amenities including a 300-seat amphitheater, an Extreme Generation playground, a family restroom and water fountain. It will also have approximately 1 mile of natural walking trails, a picnic shelter, green space, and a parking lot to accommodate those who will wish to enjoy the new environment.

Out of 120 acres, the above amenities will be developed on 40 acres. This leaves room for future expansion of additional phases, to include multi-purpose athletic fields, added trails, and even more recreational opportunities.

For more information on this project, click here:

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.