2017 Scores from CCRPI shows increases for Richmond Co.

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Good news for the Richmond County School System as students scores have gone up across the board in the College and Career Readiness Performance Index. 

For Julius Jennings, there's no greater joy than picking up his grandchildren from school in Richmond County. "I've seen a lot of improvements during the last 30 years," says Jennings.

2 have attended Davidson Fine Arts, 1 graduated from CT Walker Magnet with 1 still attending. Both schools out of the 9 listed have shown this year they're exceeding the state average on the CCRPI. 

"The material that they're covering now is outstanding and I have to look at it to see what's going on and I'm surprised at where they're at," says Jennings.

Overall there has been more than a 5 point rise in scores from elementary to high school. Something Superintendent Dr. Angela Pringle says everyone in the community should be proud of.

"It appears in the last year or two not that it hasn't existed before, there's a sense of urgency from our community members. I think that's from our communication with the community," says Dr. Pringle.

But she says the work doesn't stop here for the district. She wants to replicate the success at the other schools where the district may need to step in even further. "If children aren't ready to go to school because they don't have supplies we need to stand in the gap. If children have attendance issues we need to stand in the gap and put things in place to help them get to school."

Because in her eyes, everyone should be afforded opportunities for great learning whether you're getting that extra push from home or from your teachers.

Dr. Pringle tells FOX 54 she's especially pleased about the good communication between Parents, Teachers, and even non-profits.

