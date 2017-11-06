Aiken county school leaders gathered to address school overcrowding with residents

Aiken county school district leaders met to discuss the district’s school overcrowding issue. Aiken residents were open-minded but also expressed their concerns for having to rezone some of the student’s, especially those of Trolley’s Run. Another concern was the funding.More >>
Mayor Hardie Davis made his way around downtown talking about the future of Augusta. Starting with the Rotary Club of Augusta meeting at Enterprise Mill and ending at The Clubhouse on Telfair Street.More >>
One candidate who's looking to take the Governor's seat next year made a stop in the C-S-R-A on Friday. House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams came to talk with and hear the concerns of small business owners in our area. Abrams says the success of our small businesses is what separates Georgia from other states. It also can separate us from other counties in the state. "We've got parts of Georgia doing extraordinarily well but for too many communities they don't know how they don'...More >>
Major changes could be coming to Grovetown and Harlem. Tomorrow is election day for both cities. Before you get ready to cast your ballot you should know if you're eligible to vote and where you should vote. This election is only open to those who live within Harlem and Grovetown city limits. This election is not citywide. In Grovetown, there are five candidates on the ballot. There are only two council seats for grabs. Those candidates are Allen Transou......More >>
