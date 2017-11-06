Aiken county school leaders gathered to address school overcrowding with residents

Aiken county school district leaders met to discuss the district’s school overcrowding issue. Aiken residents were open-minded but also expressed their concerns for having to rezone some of the student’s, especially those of Trolley’s Run. Another concern was the funding. In all, the six projects presented would cost $90 million dollars. While some residents would be willing to make that sacrifice and pay extra in property taxes if necessary, others are not.

Aiken County school district leaders gathered to present their four recommendations to the community to improve their school system and the overcrowding issue. The plans include expanding Midland high school, renovations at Belvedere Elementary and Hammond hill, and Millbrook, and construction of a new elementary and middle school in Area 2 through donated land.

The 8%, One Cent, and bond referendum options were presented to help with funding. “One was 8% funds which was historically how we funded capital improvement projects in our district. In 2014, we were so fortunate that citizens approved a One Cent Sales tax on most purchases to fund five projects. Those two pots of money are working in conjunction to fund the five projects like Leavelle McCampbell that we’re standing in right now," says Merry Glenn Piccolino, Director of Communications for the Aiken County School District.

Residents are also concerned with Trolley Run Station students being rezoned to a different school “The trolley run kids are a part of Area 3 and we want them to stay that way," says Aiken resident Sarah Johnson.

The Aiken County School District is aware of the camaraderie amongst Trolley Run and assured residents that the option was just a recommendation. “We know Area 3 is very much loyal to their community, just as every area of the county is. We absolutely understand that. We provided some data tonight to indicate that families in Trolley Run Station already have a strong affinity for area 1 schools," says Piccolino.

The district also proposed a sixth grade intermediate school to provide a quality social and learning environment just for students transitioning from elementary to middle school. "That’ll fix a number of problems in Area 1 in terms of the demographic imbalance and in terms of space utilization in Area 1. I’m a parent. My daughters would be going to the new 6th grade school. So, I could definitely see some instructional benefits and some social benefits as well," says Piccolino.

Town hall meetings will continue through December 5th. And after listening to the community’s feedback, the board will meet in January to see where their final decision will lie.

