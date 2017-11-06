More investments and infrastructures coming to Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

More investments and infrastructures coming to Augusta

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Mayor Hardie Davis made his way around downtown talking about the future of Augusta. Starting with the Rotary Club of Augusta meeting at Enterprise Mill and ending at The Clubhouse on Telfair Street. The mayor spent the afternoon speaking to citizens about the different changes coming to the area. A hot topic for most was the James Brown Arena. The discussion of the arena and the idea of a new multipurpose arena, the old regency mall, has been a sensitive conversation for many.

"What I've advocated for is we can not only continue to make investments in downtown, which the city will do that as long as the private sector continues to do also, but we can also make investments in other parts of our community that have long not seen any investments.", says Mayor Davis.

The mayor also hit on Augusta's advancement, no longer being a city of potential but a city of opportunity. We are seeing more investments and infrastructures.

"We see that happening now. Both public and private sectors investments being made The Georgia cyber and Training Center, we've got a hotel going up down town, we've got two others that have been talked about and discussed.", explains Mayor Davis

And that's not all, Mayor Davis helped to present a huge announcement made at the Clubhou.se which is Augusta's innovation center and technology incubator. The center received the Kauffman Foundation grant of $499,760.00 to help entrepreneurs with their start ups.

"They can learn how to write a business plan. They can learn how to develop their website. They can understand who their customers are . . .everything you think about when starting a business. And then they will have month's of time to meet with potential investors.", says Grace Belangia, the Executive Director of the Clubhou.se.

Making it an exciting time to be in Augusta. The program will help ten entrepreneurs launch a successful startup right here in the CSRA.

