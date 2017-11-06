Amazon recruiters to hold recruitment/information sessions at Ft. Gordon

Amazon will be holding information sessions at Ft. Gordon.

They will be held Tues. Nov. 7th on Ft. Gordon room 229 A/B in Darling Hall (Soldiers Serve Center). There will be two sessions, one beginning at 9 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m.

This is open to all job seekers! You are asked to bring your resumes and something to write with.

