Amazon recruiters to hold recruitment/information sessions at Ft - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Amazon recruiters to hold recruitment/information sessions at Ft. Gordon

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Amazon recruitment/information sessions; (Source: WFXG) Amazon recruitment/information sessions; (Source: WFXG)
FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) -

Amazon will be holding information sessions at Ft. Gordon.

They will be held Tues. Nov. 7th on Ft. Gordon room 229 A/B in Darling Hall (Soldiers Serve Center). There will be two sessions, one beginning at 9 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. 

This is open to all job seekers! You are asked to bring your resumes and something to write with. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Stacey Abrams visits Augusta to host Business Roundtable

    Stacey Abrams visits Augusta to host Business Roundtable

    Monday, November 6 2017 12:14 PM EST2017-11-06 17:14:52 GMT

    One candidate who's looking to take the Governor's seat next year made a stop in the C-S-R-A on Friday. House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams came to talk with and hear the concerns of small business owners in our area. Abrams says the success of our small businesses is what separates Georgia from other states. It also can separate us from other counties in the state. "We've got parts of Georgia doing extraordinarily well but for too many communities they don't know how they don'...

    More >>

    One candidate who's looking to take the Governor's seat next year made a stop in the C-S-R-A on Friday. House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams came to talk with and hear the concerns of small business owners in our area. Abrams says the success of our small businesses is what separates Georgia from other states. It also can separate us from other counties in the state. "We've got parts of Georgia doing extraordinarily well but for too many communities they don't know how they don'...

    More >>

  • Precinct changes for Grovetown and Harlem city elections

    Precinct changes for Grovetown and Harlem city elections

    Monday, November 6 2017 12:13 PM EST2017-11-06 17:13:56 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    Major changes could be coming to Grovetown and Harlem. Tomorrow is election day for both cities. Before you get ready to cast your ballot you should know if you're eligible to vote and where you should vote. This election is only open to those who live within Harlem and Grovetown city limits. This election is not citywide.  In Grovetown, there are five candidates on the ballot. There are only two council seats for grabs.  Those candidates are Allen Transou......

    More >>

    Major changes could be coming to Grovetown and Harlem. Tomorrow is election day for both cities. Before you get ready to cast your ballot you should know if you're eligible to vote and where you should vote. This election is only open to those who live within Harlem and Grovetown city limits. This election is not citywide.  In Grovetown, there are five candidates on the ballot. There are only two council seats for grabs.  Those candidates are Allen Transou......

    More >>

  • Amazon recruiters to hold recruitment/information sessions at Ft. Gordon

    Amazon recruiters to hold recruitment/information sessions at Ft. Gordon

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:58 AM EST2017-11-06 16:58:45 GMT
    Amazon recruitment/information sessions; (Source: WFXG)Amazon recruitment/information sessions; (Source: WFXG)

    Amazon will be holding information sessions at Ft. Gordon. They will be held Tues. Nov. 7th...

    More >>

    Amazon will be holding information sessions at Ft. Gordon. They will be held Tues. Nov. 7th...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly