Former Grovetown mayor Mary Ann Trudeau dies

Mary Ann Trudeau visits with friends Sara Smith (left) and Stephanie Green during a surprise party for her and her husband. Her birthday was on May 26 and his was June 1. (source: Columbia County News-Times)

Mary Ann Trudeau, a fixture in Grovetown's government has died. She served as mayor as well as a member of the city council in the 1960s and 70s.

Trudeau leaves behind a husband, former Grovetown mayor and current councilman Dennis Trudeau, as well as nine daughters and stepdaughters.

It is with a heavy heart that the City of Grovetown reports the passing of Mary Ann Trudeau, wife of long-time mayor and current Councilman Dennis Trudeau. Mary Ann was a fixture in Grovetown for many years, herself serving in Grovetown government as well as being involved in a number of community support organizations. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Councilman Trudeau and his family in this difficult time.

