Precinct changes for Grovetown and Harlem city elections

Major changes could be coming to Grovetown and Harlem. Tomorrow is election day for both cities. Before you get ready to cast your ballot you should know if you're eligible to vote and where you should vote. This election is only open to those who live within Harlem and Grovetown city limits. This election is not citywide.

In Grovetown, there are five candidates on the ballot. There are only two council seats for grabs.

Those candidates are Allen Transou, Deborah Fisher, David Payne and incumbents Sylvia Martin and Vickie Cook.

In Harlem, there are also two council seats up for grabs.Current council members John Thigpen and Danny Bellavance are up against newcomer Al Reeves.

Roxanne Whitaker is running for the mayoral spot unopposed.

If you do have plans to vote for one of these candidates your voting location may have changed.

Grovetown voters have four precincts. If you normally cast your vote at City Hall for precinct 30, you'll need to go to Liberty Park community center. If you are in precinct 31 you're going to be voting at Grovetown Methodist church. Precinct 33 will go to Grovetown Middle School and 34 at Warren Baptist Church.

All polls open up at 7 a.m.

