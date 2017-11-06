WANTED: Columbia County authorities look to identify suspect

Authorities in Columbia County are looking to identify a suspect.

The pictured man was seen on surveillance footage using a cloned card to purchase miscellaneous items and two iTunes cards worth a $100.00. It happened at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Grovetown on Sept. 23rd around 8 p.m. The suspect also swiped another card during the transaction just before swiping the victim's card. He then left in a dark-colored sedan.

If you have any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

