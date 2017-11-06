SALVATION ARMY: Kettle Bell and Angel Tree kicks off

Authorities in Columbia County are looking to identify a suspect. The pictured man was seen on surveillance footage using a...More >>
The Salvation Army will be launching their Christmas campaigns soon. Red Kettle and Angel Tree Kickoff will be Nov. 10th from 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. It will be at the Kroger located at 2801 Washington Rd...More >>
A couple was arrested in connection to the death of an elderly relative. The couple is out of Saluda. 51-year-old...More >>
Whipping out the clubs for another round of golf could allow someone else to enjoy the game for years to come. Monday marks the 9th Annual Shepeard Blood Center Golf Tournament.More >>
Bridgestone will be accepting online applications for machine technicians today, November 6th only. They will start accepting applications at 8:30 this morning.The position offers a beginning pay rate of $16 per-hour as well as a comprehensive benefit plan.More >>
