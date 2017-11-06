SALVATION ARMY: Kettle Bell and Angel Tree kicks off

The Salvation Army will be launching their Christmas campaigns soon.

Red Kettle and Angel Tree Kickoff will be Nov. 10th from 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. It will be at the Kroger located at 2801 Washington Rd. Music can be enjoyed provided by the Salvation Army Kroc Church Band and attendees can witness the first 'gift of the season' dropped in promptly at 11 a.m. Teams will be competing to fill their Red Kettles. The public is encouraged to come out and support their favorite team in hopes of filling up their kettles. The public can donate to the Red Kettles until Christmas Eve.

After the presentation of the Kettle Kick-off Trophy, all are invited to learn about the Angel Tree Program. The program provides Christmas gifts and clothing to those who may go without during the holidays. Trees will be placed in the Augusta Mall and Kroc Center with more than 700 adoptable angels. Willing participants select an angel, purchase items for that child, and return the gift(s) to the drop-off location by Dec. 1st. You can also adopt angels at Kroger during the kick-off event.

Volunteers are needed Monday through Saturday in a variety of locations throughout the Greater Augusta Area. Individuals, churches, schools, businesses, and other organizations can sign up to ring for shifts, whole days, or for an entire season. To volunteer as a Bell Ringer, or for more information, please contact Alice Scavullo at 706-434-3185.

