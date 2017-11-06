Saluda couple charged in death of elderly relative - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Saluda couple charged in death of elderly relative

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
A couple was arrested in connection to the death of an elderly relative.

The couple is out of Saluda. 51-year-old Donald Ralph Chewning and 48-year-old Kathy Lane Chewning were investigated by SLED after a tip by the Saluda Police Department. Both people were booked and charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. No further details have been released but this case will be prosecuted.

