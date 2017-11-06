Swing someone else's worries away at Shepeard's golf tournament

The River Golf Club will host more than 100 golfers during Monday's fundraiser; WFXG.

Whipping out the clubs for another round of golf could allow someone else to enjoy the game for years to come.

Monday marks the 9th Annual Shepeard Blood Center Golf Tournament.

The center supplies 20 local hospitals with blood and less than one percent of it goes unused.

Its blood donation vehicles play a starring role in keeping the hospitals stocked.

They travel to 30 counties between South Carolina and Georgia, and all of the money raised in Monday's tournament goes straight toward maintaining the five-vehicle fleet.

Every fresh divot left on the course has never been in vain, either.

Over the last eight years, the tournament has generated more than $220,000 for the non-profit.

Registration begins Monday, November 6, at 8:30am. So, if you would like to chip-in, yourself, the blood center says you are more than welcome.

