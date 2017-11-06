Bridgestone Accepting Applications Today Only

Bridgestone will be accepting online applications for machine technicians today, November 6th only.

They will start accepting applications at 8:30 this morning.The position offers a beginning pay rate of $16 per-hour as well as a comprehensive benefit plan.

Those who apply will be considered for either the Passenger tire facility, or the Off road radial facility.

All applicants must be willing to work rotating swing shifts, and learn how to operated multiple pieces of equipment.

If you would like to apply visit, www.bato-bridgestone.icims.com.

