Columbia Co: Crews begin tree trimming along SR 223

Gunnison Tree Specialists will begin Monday working on a 12-mile tree trimming maintenance contract. In Columbia County.

This stretches on SR 223 from White Oak Campground Road to Harlem Grovetown Road.

Crews are scheduled to work Monday through Friday from 8am until 5pm as weather permits. This project should wrap up in mid-December.

Single lane closure are required in these work zones. Flaggers will be out directing traffic.

