Aiken resident continues search for living donor for kidney

Trinity on Laurens Street in Aiken hosted a Donor 4 Desi day in an effort to help a special young lady find a kidney donor.

Ten years ago, after giving birth to her son, Desiree Salley was diagnosed with a kidney illness. “It was kind of horrible. I was so young and thinking about all that, like some family members had gone through too with their kidneys and I didn’t want to go through it," says Desiree Salley.

She says her son has been her backbone during her journey and search for a donor. “He says, ‘mommy you know, if something was to happen to you. I’ll still take care of things'. He’s okay. He’s my backbone. You know they see their parents go through things, and then they go through things. But he’s been very good with it," says Salley.

Salley started the search for a donor two months ago with the help of her coworkers. “They took on the task of helping me find my donor. They’ve made it easy. They’ve taken the burden off of me. Basically, it was like hey this is what we want for Desi and we’re going to get it," says Salley.

MUSC’s living donor navigator, Kelly Canavan, says a living kidney transplant has the chance to last a patient their entire life. “Having a living donor kidney would obviously extend your life. There’s no guarantee on how long it would last. But obviously some people have a living donor kidney and they can have it ‘til the end of their life," says Kelly Canavan.

Salley says getting that living donor would feel like a new life. And when asked what's the first thing she'd do after finding a compatible living donor: “I have no idea. I have no idea. I just know I’m already a happy person. So, I would be happier. I would live like it’s never going to end for me," says Salley.

Salley already has plans to go to school to become a registered nurse after finding a donor. If you’re interested in becoming a living donor or good Samaritan donor for anyone, you can find out more here.

