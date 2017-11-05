Be aware of scammers impersonating local law enforcement

Beware of scammers calling and impersonating local judges and officers in Richmond County. Many in the area have receive calls from scammers pretending to be judges and officers. A call advising people that have missed court summons to meet and pay a big fine to deactivate an arrest warrant.



"We have had a number of cases like that with in the last year and two years all the way from impersonating upper management here at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office to impersonating judges at the court house.", explains Sgt. Shane McDaniel with the Richmond Sheriff's Office.



This type of bribery has consequences and is taken seriously at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office because it is important to keep the trust between the residents and law enforcement.



"The public needs to know that nobody with the Courthouse or the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is going to be calling them at their home to let them know they have missed court and they need to meet us at such location at such time with a substantial amount of money.", says Sgt. McDaniel.



McDaniel also says a big red flag is these impersonators want to meet during the evening time after five o'clock when majority of real law enforcement is no longer working. If you receive a call; report it. "If that happens to anyone they need to notify the Richmond County Sheriff's Office immediately and bring that to our attention and we will start calling and verifying and confirming everything".

