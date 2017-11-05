Be aware of scammers impersonating local law enforcement

President Donald Trump's first trip to Asia began with a taste of home, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed him to Japan with a display of friendship that will soon give way to high-stakes diplomacy.More >>
The former head of the Democratic National Committee says she considered replacing Hillary Clinton as the party's presidential nominee with then-Vice President Joe Biden.More >>
Newly leaked documents show that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has a stake in a shipping company that does business with a gas producer partly owned by the son-in-law of Russian President Vladimir Putin.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
