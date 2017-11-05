Man dies in crash near Williston

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday near Williston. The Aiken County Coroner has identified the victim as 37 year-old Charles Goodell, from North Adams, Massachusetts.

The Coroner says Goodell was the driver and only person in the 2006 Volvo Tractor-Trailer, which belonged to Dolic Trucking LLC out of Waterloo Iowa. Investigators say information from the scene showed that he was driving north on Tinker Creek Road near Highway 78, when he left the roadway for approximately 250 feet, and hit several trees. Goodell was pronounced dead at the scene.

A company spokesperson says he was going to North Charleston, South Carolina. The Coroner says he might have been going at a high rate of speed. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday in Newberry, South Carolina.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

