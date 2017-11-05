Aiken man charged with attempted murder - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken man charged with attempted murder

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Trevor Mckie (Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office) Trevor Mckie (Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

An Aiken man is being charged with attempted murder after an early morning shooting on Saturday.  The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Richardsons Lake Road.

Deputies say the found a woman inside the garage suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim told them that she and her common law spouse were involved in an argument, when he shot her with a handgun.  The common law spouse has been identified as 31 year-old Trevor Mckie.  The victim was taken to the hospital.

Mckie is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.  He is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

The Sheriff's Office says this is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man dies in crash near Williston

    Man dies in crash near Williston

    Sunday, November 5 2017 8:24 AM EST2017-11-05 13:24:25 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday near Williston.  The Aiken County Coroner has identified the victim as 37 year-old Charles Goodell, from North Adams, Massachusetts.

    More >>

    One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday near Williston.  The Aiken County Coroner has identified the victim as 37 year-old Charles Goodell, from North Adams, Massachusetts.

    More >>

  • Aiken man charged with attempted murder

    Aiken man charged with attempted murder

    Sunday, November 5 2017 7:54 AM EST2017-11-05 12:54:38 GMT
    Trevor Mckie (Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)Trevor Mckie (Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)

    An Aiken man is being charged with attempted murder after an early morning shooting on Saturday.  The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Richardsons Lake Road. Deputies say the found a woman inside the garage suffering from a gunshot wound. 

    More >>

    An Aiken man is being charged with attempted murder after an early morning shooting on Saturday.  The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Richardsons Lake Road. Deputies say the found a woman inside the garage suffering from a gunshot wound. 

    More >>

  • Aiken Technical College to host community health fair

    Aiken Technical College to host community health fair

    Sunday, November 5 2017 7:14 AM EST2017-11-05 12:14:13 GMT

    On Wednesday, November 15, the Aiken Technical College's health science division is hosting its annual Community Health Fair.  The Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Activities Center gymnasium.  The event is free and open to the public.

    More >>

    On Wednesday, November 15, the Aiken Technical College's health science division is hosting its annual Community Health Fair.  The Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Activities Center gymnasium.  The event is free and open to the public.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly