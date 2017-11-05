Aiken man charged with attempted murder

An Aiken man is being charged with attempted murder after an early morning shooting on Saturday. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Richardsons Lake Road.

Deputies say the found a woman inside the garage suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim told them that she and her common law spouse were involved in an argument, when he shot her with a handgun. The common law spouse has been identified as 31 year-old Trevor Mckie. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Mckie is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

The Sheriff's Office says this is still an ongoing investigation.

