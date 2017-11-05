Aiken Technical College to host community health fair

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday near Williston. The Aiken County Coroner has identified the victim as 37 year-old Charles Goodell, from North Adams, Massachusetts.More >>
An Aiken man is being charged with attempted murder after an early morning shooting on Saturday. The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Richardsons Lake Road. Deputies say the found a woman inside the garage suffering from a gunshot wound.More >>
On Wednesday, November 15, the Aiken Technical College's health science division is hosting its annual Community Health Fair. The Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Activities Center gymnasium. The event is free and open to the public.More >>
Reverend Nathaniel Young: A man whose legacy has continued to live on even today. The Augusta African American Historical Society saw him as a fit honoree because of his significant contributions as a pastor, civil rights leader, educator, and civic worker.More >>
