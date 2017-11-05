Aiken Technical College to host community health fair

On Wednesday, November 15, the Aiken Technical College's health science division is hosting its annual Community Health Fair. The Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Activities Center gymnasium. The event is free and open to the public.

The Health Fair will include information on topics such as breast, lung, and prostate cancers; dental care, massage therapy, nutrition, weight management, eye care, medication safety, chiropractic care, hypertension, cholesterol, obesity, influenza, pneumonia, HIV/AIDS, and diabetes.

Free blood pressure, cholesterol, and oral cancer screenings will be available. The event will also include interactive demonstrations such as a driving while texting simulation, endoscopic surgery simulation, massage chair, and sheep eye dissection.

For more information, contact Coretta Gothie at (803) 508-7639 or gothiec@atc.edu or Katie Brown at (803) 508-7451 or brownkk@atc.edu.

