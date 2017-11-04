Augusta African American Historical Society honors late Reverend Nathaniel Young

Reverend Nathaniel Young: A man whose legacy has continued to live on even today. The Augusta African American Historical Society saw him as a fit honoree because of his significant contributions as a pastor, civil rights leader, educator, and civic worker.More >>
An Augusta University student shares her story of overcoming a life-threatening tumor and in the end, discovers something very priceless about herself. "My life kind of crumbled. Like anybody, it would make you kind of upset," says Rachel Clay.More >>
On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Richmond County School System will hold its School Choice Fair. The fair will be held at the Augusta Mall on Wrightsboro Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
