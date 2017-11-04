Augusta African American Historical Society honors late Reverend Nathaniel Young

Reverend Nathaniel Young: A man whose legacy has continued to live on even today. The Augusta African American Historical Society saw him as a fit honoree because of his significant contributions as a pastor, civil rights leader, educator, and civic worker.

Dr. Millender, an original member of the historical society, says this a great example of the legacy that should be left behind for young people. “Oh it was just plain elation. Because as I said earlier, this is partial fulfillment of Ed McIntyre’s dream. He wanted, particularly young people, to be able to walk up and down the street and read what important people have done to make this city great,"says Dr. Mallory Millender, who sits on the Board of Directors for the Augusta African American Historical Society.

Close-friend Brenda Hankinson, who represented Reverend Young and his family at the dedication, says he was much more than just a community leader to her. "I feel great to represent them because I was a part of their lives until death. And it meant so much in my childhood. Because Reverend Young was right there for us as a second father," says Brenda Hankinson.

She says she admires him for his efforts to bring equal rights to the forefront for African Americans. “He was civil rights leader. He made sure that we were treated equally and he pushed some boundaries for us to be first class citizens rather than second," says Hankinson.

And Millender feels that the youth should appreciate the legacies of people like Reverend Young and continue it by being leaders and activists in their own communities. “First of all, they need to know the magnitude of the contributions that these people made. He wanted young people to be inspired by the contributions and to go on to achieve themselves and to feel a sense of pride in what others had done for them," says Dr. Millender.

A pride that will drive them to impact the lives of others and leave a legacy of their own. This monument is the 22nd memorial installed out of the 50 monuments to be unveiled to honor the outstanding leaders in our community.

