Stacey Abrams visits Augusta to host Business Roundtable - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Stacey Abrams visits Augusta to host Business Roundtable

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

One candidate who's looking to take the Governor's seat next year made a stop in the C-S-R-A on Friday.

House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams came to talk with and hear the concerns of small business owners in our area. Abrams says the success of our small businesses is what separates Georgia from other states. It also can separate us from other counties in the state.

"We've got parts of Georgia doing extraordinarily well but for too many communities they don't know how they don't know how they can grow more jobs. How they can improve how much money families can take home everyday and small businesses are essential part of that. And women owned small businesses can be a catalyst for traumatic change in Georgia," says Stacey Abrams. 

Abrams and Stacey Evans are the only two democratic candidates who have announced their run for Governor next year.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Stacey Abrams visits Augusta to host Business Roundtable

    Stacey Abrams visits Augusta to host Business Roundtable

    Friday, November 3 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-11-04 02:17:04 GMT
    One candidate who's looking to take the Governor's seat next year made a stop in the C-S-R-A on Friday. House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams came to talk with and hear the concerns of small business owners in our area. Abrams says the success of our small businesses is what separates Georgia from other states. It also can separate us from other counties in the state. "We've got parts of Georgia doing extraordinarily well but for too many communities they don't know how they don'...More >>
    One candidate who's looking to take the Governor's seat next year made a stop in the C-S-R-A on Friday. House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams came to talk with and hear the concerns of small business owners in our area. Abrams says the success of our small businesses is what separates Georgia from other states. It also can separate us from other counties in the state. "We've got parts of Georgia doing extraordinarily well but for too many communities they don't know how they don'...More >>

  • Richmond County Sheriff's Office dealing the loss of 3 Deputies in 1 week

    Richmond County Sheriff's Office dealing the loss of 3 Deputies in 1 week

    Friday, November 3 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-11-04 02:11:02 GMT
    It has not been a good week at the Richmond County Sheriff's office. Over the last 5-days, the agency has lost 2 deputies and 1 investigator. "We just kind of feel like there's this black cloud hovering over our agency this week," says Sgt. Michael McDaniel.  The Richmond County Sheriff's Office may be a law enforcement agency but overtime it becomes family. So when Investigator Christian Gandy died off duty riding his motorcycle on Tuesday, it certainly took the depa...More >>
    It has not been a good week at the Richmond County Sheriff's office. Over the last 5-days, the agency has lost 2 deputies and 1 investigator. "We just kind of feel like there's this black cloud hovering over our agency this week," says Sgt. Michael McDaniel.  The Richmond County Sheriff's Office may be a law enforcement agency but overtime it becomes family. So when Investigator Christian Gandy died off duty riding his motorcycle on Tuesday, it certainly took the depa...More >>

  • AU student overcomes brain tumor and discovers passion for Chinese culture

    AU student overcomes brain tumor and discovers passion for Chinese culture

    Friday, November 3 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-11-04 00:55:53 GMT

    An Augusta University student shares her story of overcoming a life-threatening tumor and in the end, discovers something very priceless about herself. "My life kind of crumbled. Like anybody, it would make you kind of upset," says Rachel Clay.

    More >>

    An Augusta University student shares her story of overcoming a life-threatening tumor and in the end, discovers something very priceless about herself. "My life kind of crumbled. Like anybody, it would make you kind of upset," says Rachel Clay.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly