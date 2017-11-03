Stacey Abrams visits Augusta to host Business Roundtable

One candidate who's looking to take the Governor's seat next year made a stop in the C-S-R-A on Friday.

House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams came to talk with and hear the concerns of small business owners in our area. Abrams says the success of our small businesses is what separates Georgia from other states. It also can separate us from other counties in the state.

"We've got parts of Georgia doing extraordinarily well but for too many communities they don't know how they don't know how they can grow more jobs. How they can improve how much money families can take home everyday and small businesses are essential part of that. And women owned small businesses can be a catalyst for traumatic change in Georgia," says Stacey Abrams.

Abrams and Stacey Evans are the only two democratic candidates who have announced their run for Governor next year.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.