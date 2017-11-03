Richmond County Sheriff's Office dealing the loss of 3 Deputies in 1 week

It has not been a good week at the Richmond County Sheriff's office. Over the last 5-days, the agency has lost 2 deputies and 1 investigator.

"We just kind of feel like there's this black cloud hovering over our agency this week," says Sgt. Michael McDaniel.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office may be a law enforcement agency but overtime it becomes family. So when Investigator Christian Gandy died off duty riding his motorcycle on Tuesday, it certainly took the department by surprise.

"There's probably one thing we will never be able to prepare ourselves for and that is the sudden loss of one of our own"

Not even 2 days later, another brother Deputy James Wallace, was on duty taking the annual fitness assessment test when he suffered a heart attack. He was 54 years old when he joined the department in 2010.

"The mood is very dark and we also lost a 3rd this week," says Sgt. McDaniel.

Deputy Herbert Tordoff died after his long battle with Cancer. 3 Deputies all gone in one week, marking 5 this year for the Sheriff's Department. "How do you prepare for that kind of loss, that's a huge loss," says Sgt. McDaniel. An emotional as it is for Sgt. Michael McDaniel and for the entire department he says he has his own way of coping with the losses. "You don't know what to think. You turn to your other brothers and we learn on each other and that's what makes this career so tight."

Because no amount of training or hours on the job can prepare you for the loss of one of your own. "It's not something you train for but it's something you're going to have to pull through," says Sgt. McDaniel.

The Sheriff's Department says it can't share how it plans on honoring these deputies yet but they are planning on doing it within the next couple of weeks.

There's also an agency working with the department counseling them through this tough time.

