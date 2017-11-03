AU student overcomes brain tumor and discovers passion for Chinese culture

An Augusta University student shares her story of overcoming a life-threatening tumor and in the end, discovers something very priceless about herself.

"My life kind of crumbled. Like anybody, it would make you kind of upset," says Rachel Clay.

In 2015, Augusta University senior Clay was diagnosed with vestibular schwannoma."Which is a brain tumor on the right side of my head and I had to have it removed behind my ear," says Clay.



The benign tumor caused bleeding on her brain, right-side facial paralysis, vertigo, and permanent deafness in her right ear. Dr. Seyyedi of Augusta University Medical Center says the tumor is the second most common tumor of the brain but is still extremely rare. "The incidents of this tumor is 1.2 per 100,000. This means that 12 new cases per year in a million of American citizens. And it can present with the hearing loss, dizziness, nausea and sometimes with the facial nerve paralysis," says Dr. Seyyedi.



Clay says the hardest part for her was the scar that looked everyone in the face each time she walked out of her apartment. "Paralysis was the hardest part for me because walking around I knew people would see that difference. And I would compare myself previously to the way I looked. But coming out of it, I realized that there's more to life than just what's external," says Clay.



But despite facing the scariest moment in her life, stumbling upon her passion for Chinese culture gave her the therapy and renewed confidence she needed. "The professors were so personal and were so welcoming that every day was almost like a therapy to me. Regardless of what I really looked like, people still saw me and wanted to get to know me when I was trying to speak their language and learn about their culture. They were not concerned about the way I looked," says Clay.



The darkest time of her life has become one of her greatest triumphs. "I felt like honestly it was biggest downfall but now looking back I see myself grow in ways I wouldn't have been able to see myself before," says Clay.



And now Clay can't wait to revisit China where she will teach English, just as they once taught her. She is also one of ten students in the nation to win the People to People award done by the Confucius Institute of the United Sates and will receive her award in Washington, DC in a couple weeks.

