Richmond County 2018-2019 school choice fair

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Richmond County School System will hold its School Choice Fair.

The fair will be held at the Augusta Mall on Wrightsboro Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents will be able to ask questions about programs and choices available to students for the 2018-2019 school year.

If you're interested, you can apply at the fair or online.

