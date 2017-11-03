Richmond County 2018-2019 school choice fair

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Richmond County School System will hold its School Choice Fair. The fair will be held at the Augusta Mall on Wrightsboro Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
Friday, Nov. 3 sees the return of Border Bash to the CSRA. This year, the event will take place at the Hippodrome Events Complex in North Augusta. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.More >>
SLED has terminated a temporary employee following her arrest in Union County. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, forty-six-year-old Information Technology employee Tanya Sunnie Young of Blair, SC, was arrested in Union County Thursday.More >>
The end of bullying prevention month just wrapped up but the fight against bullying continues. And different methods of self defense are just one way that help kids stand up to bullies. Greubel's offers a martial arts class for kids that requires the children to learn self discipline.More >>
Edgefield County announces their Teacher of the Year for the 2017-2018 school year. The recipient is...More >>
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor’s decision to veto millions in new funding.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted a University of South Carolina employee on charges that he used his office for financial gain.More >>
Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa has announced that he will be retiring as the president of The Citadel in 2018.More >>
