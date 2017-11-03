24th annual Border Bash - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

24th annual Border Bash

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WFXG WFXG
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

Friday, Nov. 3 sees the return of Border Bash to the CSRA.

This year, the event will take place at the Hippodrome Events Complex in North Augusta. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Eve 6, Ashley McBryde and Black Dawg are this year's musical entertainment. The University of South Carolina and University of Georgia cheerleaders and mascots will be there as well. The night will finish off with fireworks.

  • 5 p.m.: Gates Open
  • 5:30 p.m.: Black Dawg
  • 6:45 p.m.: UGA / USC Cheerleaders
  • 7 p.m.: Ashley McBryde
  • 8:30 p.m.: USC / UGA Cheerleaders
  • 8:45 p.m.: Eve 6
  • 10 p.m.: Fireworks

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Richmond County 2018-2019 school choice fair

    Richmond County 2018-2019 school choice fair

    Friday, November 3 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-11-03 21:26:26 GMT
    WFXGWFXG

    On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Richmond County School System will hold its School Choice Fair. The fair will be held at the Augusta Mall on Wrightsboro Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    More >>

    On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Richmond County School System will hold its School Choice Fair. The fair will be held at the Augusta Mall on Wrightsboro Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    More >>

  • 24th annual Border Bash

    24th annual Border Bash

    Friday, November 3 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-11-03 21:14:59 GMT
    WFXGWFXG

    Friday, Nov. 3 sees the return of Border Bash to the CSRA. This year, the event will take place at the Hippodrome Events Complex in North Augusta. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.

    More >>

    Friday, Nov. 3 sees the return of Border Bash to the CSRA. This year, the event will take place at the Hippodrome Events Complex in North Augusta. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.

    More >>

  • SLED employee fired after arrest

    SLED employee fired after arrest

    Friday, November 3 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-11-03 20:23:37 GMT
    Man arrested in armed robbery in Aiken; Source: WFXGMan arrested in armed robbery in Aiken; Source: WFXG

    SLED has terminated a temporary employee following her arrest in Union County. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, forty-six-year-old Information Technology employee Tanya Sunnie Young of Blair, SC, was arrested in Union County Thursday.

    More >>

    SLED has terminated a temporary employee following her arrest in Union County. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, forty-six-year-old Information Technology employee Tanya Sunnie Young of Blair, SC, was arrested in Union County Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly