24th annual Border Bash

Friday, Nov. 3 sees the return of Border Bash to the CSRA.

This year, the event will take place at the Hippodrome Events Complex in North Augusta. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Eve 6, Ashley McBryde and Black Dawg are this year's musical entertainment. The University of South Carolina and University of Georgia cheerleaders and mascots will be there as well. The night will finish off with fireworks.

5 p.m.: Gates Open

5:30 p.m.: Black Dawg

6:45 p.m.: UGA / USC Cheerleaders

7 p.m.: Ashley McBryde

8:30 p.m.: USC / UGA Cheerleaders

8:45 p.m.: Eve 6

10 p.m.: Fireworks

