24th annual Border Bash

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Richmond County School System will hold its School Choice Fair. The fair will be held at the Augusta Mall on Wrightsboro Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
Friday, Nov. 3 sees the return of Border Bash to the CSRA. This year, the event will take place at the Hippodrome Events Complex in North Augusta. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.More >>
SLED has terminated a temporary employee following her arrest in Union County. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, forty-six-year-old Information Technology employee Tanya Sunnie Young of Blair, SC, was arrested in Union County Thursday.More >>
The end of bullying prevention month just wrapped up but the fight against bullying continues. And different methods of self defense are just one way that help kids stand up to bullies. Greubel's offers a martial arts class for kids that requires the children to learn self discipline.More >>
