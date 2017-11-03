SLED employee fired after arrest - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

SLED employee fired after arrest

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
UNION COUNTY, S.C. -

SLED has terminated a temporary employee following her arrest in Union County.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, forty-six-year-old Information Technology employee Tanya Sunnie Young of Blair, SC, was arrested in Union County Thursday. She is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Young began working with SLED on August 2, 2016 as a temporary employee in SLED's IT unit. Her position, IT Services Specialist II, is a non-law-enforcement civilian position. She was suspended when SLED was notified of her arrest and she has since been fired.

