Augusta University Day of Service on Nov. 4

Faculty, staff, students and families from Augusta University will be at sites across the CSRA helping to impact the community through a day of service on Saturday.

Day of Service is Augusta University’s chance to give back to the community. Teams will be at several sites across the CSRA painting, cleaning, landscaping, walking pets and doing other projects. Last year, 970 staff members, faculty, students and their families participated.

They will be meeting at 9 a.m. at the Ronald McDonald House, 1442 Harper Street; 10 a.m. at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, 1101 15th Street.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.