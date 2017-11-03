Clarks Hill Park boat ramp closing Nov. 13 to Dec. 15

The Army Corps of Engineers continues to make improvements to recreation facilities at the J. Strom Thurmond Lake.

The next improvement means the Clarks Hill Park boat ramp must close Nov. 13 through Dec. 15.

Picnic areas and beaches in the park remain open.

Boaters can use these nearby boat ramps: Lake Springs in Columbia County, Georgia; and Scott’s Ferry in McCormick County, South Carolina.

