Mayor Davis speaks out on new arena location

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis came to the WFXG FOX 54 studio Friday morning for a roundtable discussion on the plans to move the new arena to the old Regency Mall location.

FOX 54's Jay Jefferies, Destiny Chance and Jake Rakoci participated in the roundtable discussion with the Mayor. FOX 54's Kelsey Walker fielded questions for the mayor from a Facebook Live broadcast.

The Mayor answered questions about if Gordon Highway will be able to be revitalized, why he thinks it's the best option and how to unite the community discussion around it.

