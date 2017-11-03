The battle to better understand Alzheimer's continues locally

The battle to better understand the disease continues Saturday, November 4, at the Columbia County Amphitheater; WFXG.

An Alzheimer's awareness walk is trying to fund local research to end the disease once and for all.

There are not many situations sadder than a loved one no longer recognizing your face.

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible brain disorder and can cause severe changes in a person's behavior and thinking ability.

The Alzheimer's Association estimates that more than five million people have the disease in the United States, with the vast majority being seniors older than 65.

It is a disease often associated with the elderly, but about 10 percent of all cases come from a younger crowd.

People have been diagnosed as young as their 30s.

In Georgia, alone, there are more than 140,000 people living with the disease.6

Saturday's fund-raising walk at the Columbia County Amphitheater is expected to attract over 600 participants, with the goal of raising $20,000 toward Alzheimer's research.

Registration is Saturday, November 4, at 10am at the Amphitheater off of Ronald Reagan Drive, and anyone is welcome to join the cause.

