Augusta Students receive Scholarship & Jobs from Depart. of Defe - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Students receive Scholarship & Jobs from Depart. of Defense

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

3 Augusta University students will have a job before they graduate.

This comes after the Department of Defense awarded them a scholarship nearly a $100,000 in grants. AU was the only center of academic excellence in Georgia to receive these scholarships. And each student said they're just happy they have a job lined up right here at AU when they graduate.  

"To have been tapped for this opportunity and to receive it and just know where I'm going forward is truly a blessing," says Matthew Atkinson.

"I'm happy that I have a job and I don't have to go through the whole job search. I'm excited that my last year of school was paid for, that's incredibly nice," says Stephanie Morris.

"That sense of job security prior to graduation is not something most individuals get. Having that makes you want to walk around with your chest sticking out, full of pride," says Jeremy Garcia.

Each student was given more than $30,000.The University says these students are paving the way for more students at AU.

