Augusta Students receive Scholarship & Jobs from Depart. of Defense

Evan's Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid have plans to give back in a major way. The business is hosting a Fill - A -Bag event to go toward Hurricane relief.More >>
After more than three years of construction, the River Watch Parkway expansion is expected to finally be completed very soon. The original date of completion was suppose to be back in April. Now contractors are saying work will be complete before the end of this year.More >>
Fort Gordon will hold a live fire training exercise on the Southwest portion of the installation from Friday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Exercises will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.More >>
