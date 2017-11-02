City wants feedback from RCSO & Judges for decreases in fines for Marijuana

The Richmond County Commission has put an important and potentially controversial discussion on hold. Following the lead from the Atlanta city council, Commissioners will soon talk about reducing the fines and jail time for possession of marijuana.

But first, Commissioners want to hear the opinions of the Sheriff's office and the county's juvenile justice system. One Augusta Commissioner wants to get the ball rolling by reducing fines and penalties if you're caught with less than an ounce of weed.

"Just being in the current times we're in right now there's other states that's legalizing this stuff," says Andres Jarvis.

As it stands if someone is caught with that amount, you can get up to 1 year in jail and pay fines of up to $1000.

"It will free up a lot of court time where they can just pay a $75 fine and that's the end of it," says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

He brought it up on Tuesday and admits his reasoning for wanting it here is the same as Atlanta's, yo reduce the massive number of young African American men sitting in jail. "In Atlanta 92% of them look like me, it's a concern of mine."

Andres Jarvis, a resident tells FOX 54 he thinks the penalty for that amount is outdated and unfair. "The crime right now does not fit the punishment. That's where we as a people, a country and a state will have to understand the morality of what we're doing."

But Before drafting an ordinance, the Commission believes input from the sheriff's office and judges is critical. If Fennoy can get the support of the justice system, he believes he can get this passed. "I feel like I would have the support of my colleagues especially If I can get support from the Sheriff's Department and the Judges."

FOX 54 spoke to one judge on Tuesday from Richmond County who is all for the ordinance. The challenge maybe persuading other departments that this new leniency won't create more problems than it solves.

