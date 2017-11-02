Local store raises money for hurricane relief - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Local store raises money for hurricane relief

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Local store raises money for hurricane relief (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Evan's Uptown Cheapskate and Kid to Kid have plans to give back in a major way.

The business is hosting a Fill - A -Bag event to go toward Hurricane relief. Customers donate $15 and will be given a bag to be filled with clothes they want.
Kids to kids is on November 4 and Uptown Cheapskates will be November 11. Store Manager Shelley Rollins says they have had so much community support over the years now it is their turn to return the favor. "It's just sort of our way to give back. Just because we do not hear it in the news the first thing everyday, that does not mean those people are not still struggling. They are still trying to get through insurance and  they are still trying to get through F.E.M.A."

Rollins also says one hundred percent of the money raised will go to hurricane relief.

