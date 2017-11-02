Update on River Watch Extension

After more than three years of construction, the River Watch Parkway expansion is expected to finally be completed very soon. The original date of completion was suppose to be back in April. Now contractors are saying work will be complete before the end of this year.

Which means contractors are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. A long extensive project that began in February 2014 is scheduled to wrap up on December 15. Anytime there is a major construction it can become an inconvenience for drivers. The Georgia Department of Transportation appreciates the patience from motorist and especially nearby residents.

"Headaches are going to come and they have come with this project but we feel like we have done the best we can mitigate those problems.", says Kyle Collins with the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Georgia Department of Transportation's contractor E.R. Snell is hard at work to finish widening, paving asphalt, and realigning side roads for the last sections of the new River Watch Extension; all while maintaining traffic flow. The overall cost is more than 35 million dollars.

"So that's a lot of investment. . you're talking about hundreds and millions of dollars, your tax money, that you can visibly see is going toward your transportation network.", says Collins.



This is all necessary to accommodate the continuing growth in Columbia County. Once complete it will be a popular alternate route for drivers to use and take some of the stress off of Washington Road.



"We would like to think it's going to take a few minutes off your normal commute. Obviously your gonna be able to use River Watch when it's free and open and everything is complete you do not have to worry about running in to single lane conditions, blockage, or major delays.", explains Collins.



Georgia Department of Transportation is hoping this new extension will trim five to ten minutes off your daily commute. The other Georgia Department of Transportation project on Washington Road will take a bit longer. Contractors are expected to finish that one by February 2018.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.