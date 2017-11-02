Fort Gordon holding life fire training Nov. 3-6 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Fort Gordon holding life fire training Nov. 3-6

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Fort Gordon (WXFG) Fort Gordon (WXFG)
FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) -

Fort Gordon will hold a live fire training exercise on the Southwest portion of the installation from Friday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Exercises will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Communities near Fort Gordon may hear gunfire and explosions near the installation.

