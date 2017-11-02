School shooting threat puts Glascock Co. school on lockdown

Glascock County Consolidated School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a threat of a school shooting.

According to the Glascock County Sheriff's Office, at around 1 p.m., a message threatening to "shoot up the school" was found written on a bathroom wall. Deputies responded and the school was placed on lockdown. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit was called in to assist with the search.

As of the time of this article, students have been released and are being loaded up on buses to go home.

