Richmond Co. deputy dies from heart attack during physical fitness assessment

A Richmond County Deputy died Thursday while participating in an on-the-job physical assessment.

Deputy James Wallace was participating in the sheriff's office's annual physical fitness assessment when he suffered an apparent heart attack. Deputies at the scene performed CPR until EMS arrived. Deputy Wallace to taken to Doctors Hospital. He died at around 1 p.m.

Deputy Wallace has been with the sheriff's office since 2010.

James started at the Sheriff’s Office in November of 2010 at the age of 54 years old and was a dedicated employee where everyone knew him to be a good person and friend. Everyone at the Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Deputy Wallace with his family and friends and we offer them our deepest condolences. James was a good man and will be missed. - Capt. Allan Rollins, RCSO

