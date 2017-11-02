Richmond Co. deputy dies from heart attack during physical fitness assessment

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting at an Aiken apartment complex. At around 8:30 a.m., officers were called to Colony Woods Apartments on Laurens Street NW for reports of shots fired in the area.More >>
Glascock County Consolidated School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a threat of a school shooting. According to the Glascock County Sheriff's Office, at around 1 p.m., a message threatening to "shoot up the school" was found written on a bathroom wall.More >>
A Richmond County Deputy died Thursday while participating in an on-the-job physical assessment. Deputy James Wallace was participating in the sheriff's office's annual physical fitness assessment when he suffered an apparent heart attack.More >>
Public Vet, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, is holding two low-cost spay/neuter clinics for cats and small dogs (up to 20 pounds). Cartersville Clinic Date: November 3, 2017 Locations: Cartersville, GA.More >>
Movies do not make it into theaters without millions of dollars in studio backing.
Events such as the Southern City Film Festival give smaller filmmakers a shot at exposure.
