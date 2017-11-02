UPDATE: Colony Woods shooting suspect arrested

UPDATE: Anthony Daniels was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Springfield, SC. He's charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Daniels is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect after a shooting at an Aiken apartment complex Thursday morning.

At 8:35 a.m., officers were called to Colony Woods Apartments on Laurens Street NW for reports of shots fired in the area. Officers were unable to locate a victim at the scene. A short time later, police were notified by Aiken Regional Medical Center of a shooting victim in their emergency room. The victim told police he was shot at Colony Woods. The victim was transferred to another area hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has been identified as the victim's step-son, twenty-six-year-old Anthony Davon Daniels of Aiken. He is wanted for attempted murder.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information on Daniels's whereabouts is asked to call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Due to its close proximity to the shooting location, Aiken High School was placed on lockdown for a short time.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.