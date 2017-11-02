UPDATE: Colony Woods shooting suspect arrested

Although voting was off to a slow start in Aiken, it soon picked up. Democratic Nominee Joann Tilman Hooper and her opponent, Republican candidate Ed Woltz, were on the ballot. Woltz ended up winning with 369 votes to Hooper's 159.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office are investigating the death of an Augusta man. Twenty-six-year-old Frederick Booker was shot multiple times at Heritage Apartments off Jackson Road at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect after a shooting at an Aiken apartment complex Thursday morning. At 8:35 a.m., officers were called to Colony Woods Apartments on Laurens Street NW for reports of shots fired in the area.More >>
Election results for the Nov. 7, 2017 elections in Aiken County.More >>
