ADPS investigating shooting at Colony Woods in Aikens

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting at an Aiken apartment complex.

At 8:35 a.m., officers were called to Colony Woods Apartments on Laurens Street NW for reports of shots fired in the area. Officers were unable to locate a victim at the scene. A short time later, police were notified by Aiken Regional Medical Center of a shooting victim in their emergency room. The victim told police he was shot at Colony Woods. The victim was transferred to another area hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the area of Colony Woods where the shooting took place and set up a crime scene. An investigation revealed that the individuals involved in the shooting are family members.

Due to its close proximity to the shooting location, Aiken High School was placed on lockdown for a short time.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.