SCDOT holding public information meeting on Aiken County road project

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is holding a public information meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Aiken County from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This meeting is concerning the proposed intersection improvements to SC 125 (Atomic Road) at S-62 (N. Silverton Street). The meeting will be held at the Jackson Middle School, 18731 Atomic Road, Jackson. The meeting is a drop-in format, with displays, informational handouts and comment forms.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide an opportunity to the public to review the proposed project and discuss individually with representatives from SCDOT, and to solicit feedback from area residents. Another purpose of the meeting will be to gather information from the public or any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the community. Personnel from and representing SCDOT will be available to discuss the project with interested citizens on an individual basis.

Formal verbal comments will not be taken during this meeting. Project information, including meeting materials and comment forms will also be available on the SCDOT website (http://www.scdot.org, Public Involvement Quicklink - Public Meeting Calendar).

You can also get more information on this project by contacting SCDOT Program Manager Adam Humphries at 803-737-3081, in Columbia. Persons with disabilities who may require special accommodations should contact Betty Gray at 803-737-1395.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.