Richmond County increases 2017 CCRPI scores

The Richmond County School System has announced they have increased their 2017 College and Career Readiness Performance Index(CCRPI) by over 6.5 points.

Elementary schools increased by 5.2 points, middle schools increased by 5.9 points and high schools increased by 9.5 points. 48 schools increased their overall score, with 20 increasing by 10 or more points.

The CCRPI score is Georgia's statewide tool for measuring how schools are readying their students for life after grade school.

The system was implemented in 2012.

