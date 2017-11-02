High 5 4 Kids: Faith Whitaker & Ele Harp

On Wednesday November 8th Best Buy will be providing a sneak peek of select deals available at Best Buy on Black Friday. FOX 54's News Now morning reporter Alissa Holmes will be live that morning to show you what to expect. In the meantime, here are some Black Friday survival tips via Best Buy: DownloMore >>
Popping certain heartburn drugs like they're candy might up your odds for stomach cancer, new research suggests.More >>
The man you see on your screen is wanted for stealing $1700 worth of items from the Walmart in Evans. The merchandise includes deer stands, game cameras, spray paint, gun accessories, clothing, and several other items. The white male arrived at that Walmart on October 27th in a dark Ford Bronco. Please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office if you have any information that will assist in the investigation. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Augusta woman.More >>
A digital hit list obtained by The Associated Press reveals an espionage campaign that not only disrupted the U.S. presidential election, but also sought to spy on thousands of targets around the world.More >>
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.More >>
The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.More >>
The legislation is a longstanding goal for Capitol Hill Republicans who see a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clean up an inefficient, loophole-cluttered tax code.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is holding a public information meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Aiken County from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This meeting is concerning the proposed intersection improvements to SC 125 (Atomic Road) at S-62 (N. Silverton Street).More >>
