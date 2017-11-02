High 5 4 Kids: Faith Whitaker & Ele Harp

The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Augusta woman.

The man you see on your screen is wanted for stealing $1700 worth of items from the Walmart in Evans. The merchandise includes deer stands, game cameras, spray paint, gun accessories, clothing, and several other items. The white male arrived at that Walmart on October 27th in a dark Ford Bronco. Please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office if you have any information that will assist in the investigation. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

University Hospital is the only health care provider in the Augusta area rated “A” in the Fall 2017 Hospital Safety Score, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from errors, injuries and infections. This is the eighth consecutive rating period that University has received this grade. All other area hospitals were rated “C” or “D.” The Hospital Safety Score is compiled under the guidance of the nation’s leading experts on patien...

Popping certain heartburn drugs like they're candy might up your odds for stomach cancer, new research suggests.

On Wednesday November 8th Best Buy will be providing a sneak peek of select deals available at Best Buy on Black Friday. FOX 54's News Now morning reporter Alissa Holmes will be live that morning to show you what to expect. In the meantime, here are some Black Friday survival tips via Best Buy: Downlo

On the playground at Goshen Elementary School, every kid is welcome.

"Ok, so I guess me and my bestie, we thought of it, basically because maybe some people don't have a lot

of friends or can't keep friends, like new kids. Maybe they need more help," said Faith Whitaker.

Fourth graders Faith Whitaker and Ele Harp approached the school counselor at the beginning of the school year,

asking if they could start a club to help spread positivity throughout every student's day.

"Maybe if they come from a different school we can help them like they are at their old school," said Ele Harp.

Goshen is a STEAM school, meaning parents wanting their kids to focus on science, engineering, technology and math can

transfer to the school from anywhere in the district. That means a lot of new kids every year.

What Faith and Ele are doing is simple, but sweet.

"Maybe leaving a nice note in a library book, or maybe drawing a smiley face picture for someone, making

a card for someone, and we thought if someone is sitting down on a bench, invite them to play," said Faith Whitaker.

Most recently, they are leaving nice anonymous notes when they switch classrooms.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.