Film festival provides opportunity for independent movie-makers

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Movies do not make it into theaters without millions of dollars in studio backing.
Events such as the Southern City Film Festival give smaller filmmakers a shot at exposure.

The second year of the Southern City Film Festival will show close to 70 independent films with submissions coming from 38 countries, from China to Brazil.

About 1,500 people attended last year, with similar numbers projected this time around.

Many franchises and directors we know today get noticed for the first time at film festivals.
Horror movies such as Saw and Lights Out started as short films, and the director of La La Land, Damien Chazelle, was discovered through a similar festival.

Money from the event goes to the Southern City Institute with the goal of introducing people to movie-making.

The opening party is at Newberry Hall in downtown Aiken Thursday, November 2, at 6:30pm.
It picks up again Friday and Saturday (Nov. 3-4) at 9am and Sunday (Nov. 5) at 11:30am.

Tickets can be purchased on-location or through the festival's website.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

