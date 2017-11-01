Budget recommends cuts for RCSO; Depart. still wants $2.8 Million for raises

When you head to parade events and even concerts in Augusta, what's one thing you see? Richmond County Deputies working to ensure everyone is safe. During Wednesday's special budget meeting, the city is possibly looking into cutting more than 10 positions from law enforcement.

Augusta-Richmond County is on a mission to save money. The recommendation, cutting what's considered vacant positions that are hard to fill and have a high turnover rate.

"You try to recruit new people and they're just not going to be willing to work and stay for the amount of money we've been able to pay," says City Administrator, Janice Allen Jackson.

Some of these 63 vacant positions have been opened for nearly 2 years. Learning law enforcement is on that list of cuts, has many surprised. "If anything you would try to expand your law enforcement entity with all the growth that's coming to Augusta because people want to come to a safe city," says Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

More than 14 positions are recommended to be cut from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. You might remember 3 months ago Sheriff Roundtree was asking commissioners for more than a $2 million dollars raise for his department.

"Is he willing to give up some of those positions or allow those positions to be cut at the end of the day to get him where he needs to be? Now whether we will be able to get him there, I don't know," explains Commissioner Ben Hassan.

And Sheriff Roundtree says with surrounding departments in the C-S-R-A paying more, deputies are taking notice. "If you can get paid more to do less, I think anybody would do that. In Richmond County, we work extremely hard."

With no movement still on pay raises, Sheriff Roundtree says Commissioners need to find the money so law enforcement can keep up with the growing community. "We make an impact and we save lives here in Richmond County. It's not a cliche, when I say we have deputies delivering babies on the side of the road, they do that."

Next week Commissioners will present the budget that will reveal how much money is available for Sheriff's Office for a raises. Of Course FOX 54 will keep you updated on what happens.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.